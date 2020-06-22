JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is offering free summer learning supplies to students in grades K-8.
The supplies are part of the district’s SummerT.I.M.E. program, a series of learning experiences designed to allow students to participate in positive learning and engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math activities.
District officials said both the supplies and program provides students at-home learning experiences to develop skills colleges and employers are currently looking for in STEM literate individuals.
Additionally students will receive resources “carefully selected to support bridging any learning gaps due to recent school closures and minimize the summer slide.”
Supplies will be distributed at Tara, Huie and West Clayton elementary schools, Riverdale Middle School and Lovejoy High from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 24 and Friday, June 26.
To receive supplies children must be registered students of Clayton County Public Schools. Parents will need to provide the student ID number, school and grade level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.