JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is hosting its 4th Annual Back to School Bash on Aug. 8.
Dubbed Trunk-up and Go, free supplies and resources will be given out to students enrolled in CCPS for the 2020-21 school year. Students should bring their last report card. Supplies are limited and will be handed out while they last.
Supplies will be given away at three locations:
♦ Kendrick Middle School, 7971 Kendrick Road in Jonesboro from 9-11 am.
♦ North Clayton Middle School, 5517 West Fayetteville Road in College Park from 10 a.m. to noon
♦ Forest Park High school, 5452 Phillips Drive in Forest Park from noon to 2 p.m.
To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/B2SBMOBILE.
