JONESBORO — Clayton County schools and the Department Health are hosting a drive-thru school based flu clinic.
The event will be held on Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Professional Learning Center parking lot at Tara Stadium, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
The flu vaccination is free for adults and students enrolled in Clayton County Public Schools. Student enrollment will be verified. Adults are asked to bring insurance information with them as the Clayton County Health Department will verify insurance coverage.
Students not enrolled in CCPS will have their insurance verified. If there is no insurance coverage, there will be a $21.93 administration fee.
Clayton schools nutrition services will also be on hand passing out bags of fresh fruit.
For more information, call 678-610-7199 or visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org.
