JONESBORO — The Clayton County school district is hosting its annual Community Resource Fair in March.
The purpose of the fair is to provide information to Clayton County families and CCPS personnel about a variety of community resources and services available to them. More than 50 exhibitors are expected to attend. They’ll be offering assistance with everything from counseling and mental health services to employment, housing, transportation and victim assistance as well as academic enrichment programs.
“We encourage all (Clayton County Public School) families to participate in the free fair, gather useful information and connect with community resources providers,” district officials said.
The fair will be held on March 5 from 2-7 p.m. on the lower level of Southlake Mall in Morrow.
For more information, contact Michelle Santana, school social worker and resource fair committee chair at 404-354-5403 or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
