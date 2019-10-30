JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is hiring.
The district is hosting a job fair on Nov. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
CCPS is looking to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, nutrition and transportation. Job seekers should bring their resume, valid driver’s license and proof of education.
Those applying for certified positions should have a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2.5 GPA from an approved GAPSC college/university or certification program.
Requirements for GPA waivers are:
• Earned Bachelor’s degree over 10 years ago
• Proof of current enrollment or completion of GAPSC-approved Master’s degree program
• Proof of current enrollment or completion of GAPSC-approved certification program.
For more information, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.