JONESBORO — Clayton County school district officials are reminding parents that children are required to wear masks while riding the school bus.

The school district released a statement Monday stating they are receiving resistance at bus stops from parents and some students over the mandate. Officials said the situation is creating confrontations at bus stops and hindering students arrival to school.

“Our bus drivers are some of the most valuable assets of the school district and if not for them we would be unable to make available the benefit of transporting students to school,” officials said. “Our drivers and monitors are vulnerable and being put in a very tough and potentially dangerous positions at our bus stops.”

Officials added that while they don’t want to refuse transporting a student, they may be “forced to review a student’s ridership privilege.”

If a students forgets their mask, one will be provided to them prior to boarding.

Clayton County Public Schools kicked off the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 2 requiring students and staff wear a mask indoors while submitting to temperature checks.