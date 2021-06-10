JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a virtual recruitment event on Tuesday, June 15 for the district’s transportation department.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To register for the event, visit https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/7631-clayton-county-public-schools-transportation-department-fair.
The school district is also participating in the city of Morrow’s Job Fair on Friday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Morrow Center, 1180 Southlake Circle in Morrow.
Jobs in the Morrow area include electrician tech, forklift driver, maintenance supervisor, quality microbiologist, sales consultant, operations manager and logistics worker.
Employers in addition to Clayton County Public Schools includes Fresh Express, Chime Solutions, Sherwin Williams, Clayton County Water Authority, Newrest and LTI.
CCPS is looking to fill positions in transportation, maintenance and nutrition departments.
To register for the Morrow Job Fair, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuyfhl5u2CCBBaXnzPZe2pOd_se8XcnWuLtQNDG7xun3rHdw/viewform
For more information, visit www.cityofmorrow.com or www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
