MORROW — Sixty-eight schools from the metro Atlanta area have been named to the Atlanta Read to the Final Four bracket competition. Of those, 17 are Clayton County schools.
The contest, created by the NCAA and Atlanta Basketball Host Committee, involves 38,000 third-graders from 360 schools. The competition tracked students' reading. The Top 68 were determined by the number of books read and the amount of minutes spent reading.
Students will advance through the rounds of competition that mirror the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Grant Hill, retired NBA player and co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, was on hand Monday morning to announce the Top 68 schools in the Atlanta Read to the Final Four bracket competition.
“Having won two NCAA championships at Duke University, I know how exciting this competition can be,” Hill said Monday at Haynie Elementary School. “Congrats to all 68 schools advancing in the tournament.”
Clayton County Superintendent Morcease Beasley said he was proud of all students in the county who participated.
“We believe in our young people and our community is invested in the pursuit of excellence,” he said. “We have high expectations for all our kids. That's how we do it in Clayton County Public Schools.”
For Hill and everyone part of the competition, encouraging kids to learn to read and read to learn is the main goal.
Hill doesn’t just talk the talk, he reads books, too. He said his favorite book in third grade was “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein and he’s currently reading “Why We Sleep” by Matthew Walker.
By participating in the competition, students have free access to more than 6,000 digital books and a chance to win prizes for themselves and their schools. For those in the Top 68, their parents will receive two complimentary tickets to Final Four Fan Fest in April.
The following is the list of 17 Clayton County schools that made the bracket:
• Riverdale Elementary
• McGarrah Elementary
• Kemp Elementary
• River's Edge Elementary
• Kilpatrick Elementary
• Jackson Elementary
• E. Clayton Elementary
• Huie Elementary
• Suder Elementary
• Swint Elementary
• Arnold Elementary
• Kay Pace School of the Arts
• Unidos Dual Language Elementary
• Tara Elementary
• Haynie Elementary
• Brown Elementary
• Pointe South Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.