JONESBORO — The Clayton County school system has received permission to name the district’s newest school to the Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy.
The new 169,523 square-foot facility in Lovejoy is expected to be completed in August 2021. It will serve 1,200 students from the current Eddie White Elementary School.
“We are so excited that the former First lady accepted our request to have her name associated with our school,” said Principal Marcia Payton-Edwards in a release from CCPS. “We noted in our request that it was fitting that our school be represented by the name Michelle Obama due to the ancestral connection of her great, great, great grandmother, Melvinia Shields McGruder, who was enslaved on a family farm in the Clayton County community of Rex.”
A monument dedicated to Shields was erected in the historic Rex village in 2012.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the new facility is befitting the Michelle Obama name.
“It will a state-of-the-art and one-of-a-kind STEM academy built to serve students in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade focusing on engineering, agriculture and environmental science,” he said. “This school will provide unique and innovative learning and teaching opportunities to inspire those who attend as students and those who work there as staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.