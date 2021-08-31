JONESBORO — The Board of Education unanimously approved a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program awarding bonuses to employees who are fully immunized by Sept. 30.

A one-time $500 supplement will awarded to full time employees and $250 to all part time district employees.

Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley noted that bus drivers are considered full time and substitute teachers who have worked for at least 20 days from the start of the school year through Sept. 30 will be eligible part time employees.

The total program cost is expected to be $4.2 million and paid for using CARES Act funding.

According to the executive summary presented to the BOE, the supplement “seems fitting and appropriate to provide an incentive to encourage all employees to get the vaccination.”

The item was initially discussed in executive session during the board’s Aug. 2 meeting and approved. No further public discussion was had during the Aug. 30 meeting.