JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is now offering free meals to all students and their siblings who are not enrolled in the school system.
The district switched to the Seamless Summer Option Program, which provides meals to children ages 18 and younger or to those over age 18 with state-defined mental or physical abilities.
School officials said the change will not impact meal delivery or curbside pick up.
Since the start of the virtual school year in August, CCPS has been delivering breakfast and lunch meals Monday through Friday at bus stops closest to students' homes.
Parents and students have also been able to visit the school nearest them to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
To see a full list of nutrition stops provided by the school district, visit www.www.clayton.k12.ga.us/departments/transportation_department/nutrition_stops.
