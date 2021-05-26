JONESBORO — Clayton County schools will be offering free meals this summer at 12 locations throughout the county.
Meals are available to children ages 18 and younger and older students with physical or mental disabilities from June 1 to July 23 (except July 5) from 8 a.m. to noon.
Meals will be provided at the following locations:
• Babb Middle School, 5500 Reynolds Road, Forest Park
• Brown Elementary School, 9971 Poston Road, Jonesboro
• Church Street Elementary, 7013 Church St., Riverdale
• Fountain Elementary School, 5215 West St., Forest Park
• Hawthorne Elementary, 10750 English Road, Hampton
• Haynie Elementary, 1169 Morrow Road, Morrow
• Huie Elementary School, 1260 Rock Cut Road, Forest Park
• Lee Street Elementary, 178 Lee St., Jonesboro
• Smith Elementary School, 6340 Ga. Highway 42 South, Rex
• Swint Elementary, 500 Ga. Highway 138 Southeast, Jonesboro
• Tara Elementary, 937 Mount Zion Road, Morrow
• West Clayton Elementary, 5580 Riverdale Road, College Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.