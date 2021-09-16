JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is offering both COVID-19 vaccines and testing starting Sept. 20.

The district is opening daily testing sites at all school campuses for staff and students who wish to be tested using the PCR test. The test detects the genetic material specific to COVID-19 and can take up to 2-3 days to get results, though results can be received in 24 hours.

On-site Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to students and staff at selected sites starting Sept. 21. Students ages 12-17 must have parent or guardian consent. Those 18 and older can self consent.

“As we continue to prioritize the safety of all employees and students, we are proud to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to our students,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “While participating in these activities is completely voluntary, we are excited to move forward in our ‘Clayton Calling the Shots’ efforts and provide this opportunity. We thank our local health agencies for partnering with our school system as well as applaud our student health team, led by Dr. Angela Horrison-Collier, for its tremendous work to make vaccinations conveniently accessible to all students and their families.”

To receive a vaccination, parents or students must complete a vaccination form at https://forms.gle/G9rLQc615wde3p3UA, complete a consent form and either upload the complete form to the COVID vaccine interest Google form or submit the form directly to the healthcare tech at your child’s school no later than three days before the scheduled vaccine date.

To see the district’s vaccination clinic schedule which includes times and locations, visit https://tinyurl.com/CCPSSBVaxSched