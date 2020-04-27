JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is offering online registration for new and returning K-12 students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents and guardians can begin the process on May 4.
The following documents will be needed to complete online registration:
• Proof of age
• Georgia immunization form 3231
• Georgia eye, ear, dental and BMI Form 330 (must be completed with 12 months prior to enrollment in a Georgia school)
• Student’s Social Security card or waiver
• Parent/legal guardian’s photo ID
• Custody/guardianship papers signed by a judge, if applicable
• Last report card showing promotion, if applicable
• Discipline history for middle and high school students
• Student’s transcript for all high school students
• Proof of residency which includes:
— If you rent: Must bring a current lease agreement and a current utility bill or connection receipt. The utility bill or connection recipe must have your name and current address and be no more than 30 day sold. When renting a home from another party, the signature of the homeowner or renter must be on the lease and notarized.
— If you own: You must bring your current mortgage statement or tax bill and a current utility or connection receipt. Your utility bill or connection receipt must have your name and current address and be no more than 30 days old.
For more information, contact Dr. Alicia Dunn, coordinator of school counseling, at alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit the district website at www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
