JONESBORO — When the coronavirus vaccine becomes available to educators, Clayton County schools is planning to be ready.
During the Board of Education work session on Jan. 25, district leaders laid out their plan to inoculate school employees.
According to the state’s vaccine plan, non-healthcare essential workers will be eligible in Phase 1B to be vaccinated. It’s unknown when the state will move into Phase 1B.
Georgia is currently in Phase 1A+ allowing health care workers, law enforcement and fire department personnel and long-term care facilities staff and residents and adults over age 65 to get vaccinated.
In a survey of 2,000 CCPS employees, 56.2% said they would be interested in being inoculated.
Student Services Director Angela Horrison-Collier said the percentage is close to the 70% needed for herd immunity in the district.
School employees are not required to take the vaccine, but Horrison-Collier said they’re taking steps now to increase awareness and educate employees about the vaccine.
District officials explained they’re working with the county’s Emergency Management Agency and Department of Public Health to set up an in-house clinic to administer the vaccination using school nurses.
Thomas Trawick, chief of Safety and Security, said he believes that having a location in the school system staffed with district employees will provide a level of comfort.
“They know who we are,” he said, adding it will help get the district to 70% herd immunity.
“When they release vaccines to us, we’re ready to make it happen,” Horrison-Collier said.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the results of the district’s survey are encouraging.
“Those 65 and older should be taking advantage of the opportunities that exist,” he said. “We’re hopeful we’ll get to 1B tier soon, and our nurses will be able to assist.”
According to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination site, the Clayton Health Department has three locations to get the vaccine.
• Clayton County Health Department Forest Park Rec, 803 Forest Parkway in Forest Park
• Clayton County Health Department Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
• Unity Health Clinic, 7183 Jonesboro Road, Suite 100 in Morrow
To schedule an appointment, visit www.claytoncountypublichealth.org. The site updates residents if appointments are available. If they are, you can book an appointment. Vaccines are free. For more information, call 678-479-2223.
Kroger, Ingles and Publix and U Save It pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. To find locations, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
The county health department is also offering free COVID-19 testing at Rock Springs Baptist Church, 5900 Reynolds Road in Morrow. You don’t need an appointment, but must register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2797.
To find additional locations administering the test, visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/en-US/.
