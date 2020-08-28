JONESBORO – Clayton County Public Schools has received a donation of 60,000 headphones and earbuds for students.
The donation was made by Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts.
The donation is the initial event of the L.I.S.T.E.N.I.N.G. (Learn In School To Expect New Instructions Not Guns/Gangs) project. The project has been developed with the goal of preventing students from becoming victims of a crime involving guns or becoming involved in gang activity so that students can focus on instructional activities.
“I am very excited to continue my relationship with Clayton County Public Schools through the establishment of the L.I.S.T.E.N.I.N.G. Project,” said Mosley. “I have always believed that connecting with our youth is a key factor in keeping them in school and out of trouble. In partnership with Sheriff Hill and Chief Roberts, I believe this will make a positive impact for our county.”
The CCPS Maintenance team is responsible for delivering the headphones (for elementary students) and earbuds (for middle and high students) to schools throughout the county. The devices will be distributed in conjunction with the Extended Learning Beyond the Classroom (ELBC) Chromebooks over the next few weeks.
“The donations of the headphones and earbuds, paired with our Chromebooks, will have an amazing impact on our ability to effectively instruct our students in this non-traditional teaching environment,” said Superintendent Morcease J. Beasley. “I speak for our Board of Education, our students and their families and our instructional team in expressing heartfelt appreciation to District Attorney Mosley, Sheriff Hill and Chief Roberts for the generous gift.”
