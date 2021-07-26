JONESBORO — The start of the new 2021-22 school year is right around the corner for Clayton County students.

To allow parents and students to get acquainted with new teachers or schools prior to the first day of school on Aug. 2, the district has scheduled a virtual open house for all campuses on July 29.

Times are as follows:

• Elementary schools — 1-3 p.m.

• Middle schools — 3-5 p.m.

• High schools — 5-7 p.m.

To participate, parents should visit their child’s school website for grade-level discussions or presentations offered by the school’s admin team.

For more information about district related matters, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.