JONESBORO — It’s become a different kind of school year for all 52,000 students attending Clayton County Public Schools right now.
It’s especially challenging for the Class of 2020. Proms have been postponed. Graduation dates are currently the same, but are subject to change due to the coronavirus.
District leaders are considering virtual options or location changes, if needed, said Superintendent Morcease Beasley during his second Facebook Live address Tuesday afternoon. He noted that updates will be provided as graduation nears.
As for senior graduation requirements, the district will be using the current semester’s midterm grades to determine seniors’ pass/fail status.
Those failing should continue to submit make up work or complete assignments to improve their grades. Those passing can also continue to submit work to increase their GPA.
All students are exempt from tests, such as End of Course Assessments or final exams.
For seniors and students in AP courses who require at-home testing from the College Board, the school district will be sending out laptops to those who need them. Beasley noted that seniors must have sufficient credit or course completion to meet CCPS graduation requirements.
Spring break
With all the changes to the school year and remote learning, Beasley is encouraging all students to observe spring break from April 6-10.
“It’s time for all of us to take a break,” he said. “We’re asking families to stay safe and practice social distancing.”
Grab and Go
Grab and Go meals will continue to be available to students and families. Beasley said as of Monday, the district has passed out 52,000 meals.
“Families, please take advantage of what we’re offering and of community resources,” he said.
Schools remain closed
Gov. Brian Kemp announced last week that schools will remain closed until April 24 while the federal government has asked the country to continue practicing social distancing through April 30.
To keep track of announcements made by the district concerning the Coronavirus, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us and click on the COVID-19 banner.
