JONESBORO — With more than 2,000 watchers on Facebook, Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley updated Clayton County parents and students as to where the district is regarding returning to school.
For now, Beasley said the earliest students can expect to return is following spring break, April 6-10. He said district leaders are following recommendations from the Governor's Office, Georgia Department of Education and health officials, noting that nothing is definitive.
“Safety is our priority,” Beasley said. “We don’t want to contribute to the situation where we’re adding to the number of coronavirus cases.”
As for proms, Beasley said they have been “postponed or rescheduled” while the state remains in a state of emergency.
“I assure you principals are working with vendors,” he said.
Graduations, which are currently scheduled for May, will take place dependent on where “we are relative to this pandemic.”
Beasley said students and parents will be notified, while reminding everyone that safety remains the school system’s first priority.
“We will continue to always place safety first as we support children and families,” he said.
He thanked both parents and teachers for their hard work during this time of remote learning while encouraging parents not to “stress yourself out.”
“Work collaboratively with teachers and others and enjoy the learning experience,” Beasley said. “Those of you who don’t have access online, take full advantage of hard copies. We understand the situation.”
The Clayton County Board of Education work session and meeting will be held as scheduled on March 30 at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed to the community.
Beasley ended the Facebook Live event by encouraging the community to “find their peace” while having a positive and victorious attitude.
“We’ll get through this. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I choose to have peace and walk in faith,” he said. “This too shall pass.”
