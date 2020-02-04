JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is opening it pre-kindergarten registration on March 2 for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will accept applications through March 20 online and on-site at the Professional Learning Center, 1087 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro.
Acceptance into the program is based on a lottery system for each pre-k location. Submitting an application does not guarantee a child’s place in the class.
To qualify, a child must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 and a resident of Clayton County. Parents will need proof of birth, child’s social security card, parental ID and two proofs of residency.
Pre-k classes operate on the regular school calendar from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Classes are offered at the following locations:
• Anderson Elementary, 4199 Old Rock Cut Road, Conley
• Callaway Elementary, 120 Oriole Drive, Jonesboro
• East Clayton Elementary, 2750 Forest Pkwy., Ellenwood
• Church Street Elementary, 7013 Church St., Riverdale
• Fountain Elementary, 5215 West St., Forest Park
• Edmonds Elementary, 4495 Simpson Road, Forest Park
• Jackson Elementary, 7711 Mount Zion Blvd., Jonesboro
• Harper Elementary, 93 Valley Hill Road, Riverdale
• Hawthorne Elementary, 10750 English Road, Hampton
• Haynie Elementary, 1169 Morrow Road, Morrow
• Kemp Primary, 1090 McDonough Road, Hampton
• Huie Elementary, 1260 Rock Cut Road, Forest Park
• King Elementary, 5745 West Lee’s Mill Road, College Park
• Lake City Elementary, 5354 Phillips Drive, Lake City
• Lee Street Elementary, 178 Lee Street, Jonesboro
• Marshall Elementary, 5885 Maddox Road, Morrow
• McGarrah Elementary, 2201 Lake Harbin Road, Morrow
• Mt. Zion Primary, 2920 Mount Zion Road, Jonesboro
• Morrow Elementary, 6115 Reynolds Road, Morrow
• Northcutt Elementary, 5451 West Fayetteville Road, College Park
• Oliver Elementary, 1725 Cheryl Leigh Drive, Riverdale
• Pointe South Elementary, 8482 Thomas Road, Riverdale
• River’s Edge Elementary, 205 North Bridge Road, Fayetteville
• Riverdale Elementary, 6253 Garden Walk Blvd., Riverdale
• Suder Elementary, 1400 Lake Jodeco Road, Jonesboro
• Swint Elementary, 500 Ga. Highway 138, Jonesboro
• Tara Elementary, 937 Mount Zion Road, Morrow
• Unidos Dual Language School, 4475 Hendrix Drive, Forest Park
• West Clayton Elementary, 5580 Maddox Road, Morrow
On-site registration will be held on March 4 from 9:30 am. to 2:30 p.m., March 11 from 2:30-6 p.m. and March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To apply online visit www.applyclayton.com.
For more information on the pre-k program, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.