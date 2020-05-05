JONESBORO — More laptops are on their way for Clayton County students.
The Clayton County Board of Education approved the lease of 38,000 Chromebooks for students in grades three-12 for the 2020-21 school year. Chief Technology Officer Rod Smith said leasing the computers will allow the district to pay for the computers over a five-year period.
Laptops already owned by the district will be passed on to K-2 students, which will stay in the classroom unless remote learning is necessary.
In 2018, Clayton County schools began phasing in the use of laptops through the Extending Learning Beyond the Classroom program. The initial plan was to equip all students with computers over a four- to five-year period. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is pushing school leaders to speed up the plan.
In addition to laptops, the lease will include management software, asset tracking software, content filtering software and technical support and cases.
The total cost is expected to be $36.8 million. Funding will come from various sources such as grant monies from the Georgia Department of Education, funds from the CARES Act and support from local government, nonprofits and community partners.
District officials are also working to supply internet access to families by purchasing WiFi devices and equipping school buses with internet hotspots.
Superintendent Morcease Beasley said the laptop purchase is a step in the right direction for students.
“I am very proud of our leadership team, the State Department of Education and our community partners for their work to ensure this is a reality for our school system,” he said.
Smith added that the computers are a “game-changer” and that they will help to “close the digital gap with a goal to improve scholastic achievement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.