JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools will hold 2021 graduations this year, but they’ll be different than in years past.
Due to the pandemic, they’ll be hosted outside this year in the county’s three stadiums.
Each student will receive a maximum of four tickets for guests.
The locations and times are as follows:
• Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale
May 26 — Drew High School from 8:30-10 a.m. and North Clayton High from 8:30-10 p.m.
May 27— Riverdale High from 8:30-10 a.m. and Morrow High from 8:30-10 p.m.
• Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro
May 26 — Mundy’s Mill High from 8:30-10 p.m.
May 27 — Forest Park High from 8:30-10 a.m. and Jonesboro High from 8:30-10 p.m.
• Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road in Hampton
May 26 — Stilwell School of the Arts from 8:30-10 a.m. and Lovejoy High from 8:30-10 p.m.
May 27 — Elite Scholars Academy from 8:30-10 a.m. and Mt. Zion High from 8:30-10 p.m.
