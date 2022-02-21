JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a free virtual college fair this weekend.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Students and families will have an opportunity to hear from representatives from several local schools including Atlanta Technical College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Clayton State University, Gordon State College and Morris Brown College.
All are invited to attend. To access the college fair, visit https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/j/98620727908.
For more information, contact Dr. Alicia Dunn at alicia.dunn@clayton.k12.ga.us.
