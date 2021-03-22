JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a series of virtual community chats starting March 30.
The chats will be held from 6-7 p.m. through April 1.
“The series of virtual meetings will provide your board representative an opportunity to discuss school reopening, respective district updates and vision, upcoming board meetings and other topics that matter to you,” district officials said in a release.
Those who wish to participate must register at the following Zoom link: https://clayton-k12-ga-us.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqfuyrrDsuH9VflMgZwrMMcMtF8bOtNWmb.
Participants should also include questions, concerns and topics of interest to discuss.
Residents need only to register once for all three chats. For more information, email Chantara Carter at chantara.rumph-carter@clayton.k12.ga.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.