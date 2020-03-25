JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools is putting digital learning on hold April 6-10 in observance of spring break.
Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley said during his Facebook Live event on Monday that he encourages everyone — parents, teachers and students — to take a break from their studies.
“During spring break we expect everyone to relax and enjoy themselves and remain as safe as possible,” Beasley said in a release. “It is time to participate in at-home activities, virtual traveling and backyard activities to make this spring break as enjoyable as possible for you and your family.”
While on break, the school district will continue to provide Grab-N-Go meals from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday. Children can pick up both breakfast and lunch at the same time. Children must be present to receive meals.
Meals will be given at the following sites:
Elementary Schools: Church Street, Eddie White Academy, Edmonds, Fountain, Huie, Jackson, King, Lake Ridge, Lee Street, Mount Zion, Pointe South, Tara and West Clayton.
Middle Schools: Kendrick, Morrow, North Clayton and Rex Mill.
High Schools: Forest Park, Lovejoy, Mount Zion, Mundy’s Mill and Riverdale.
While on break, the district suggests the following spring break activities:
• At-Home Movie Matinee
• Backyard Broadway: Create your own theatrical play/musical
• Backyard/Indoor Camping
• Board Game Night
• Create Your Own Scavenger Hunt
• Indoor Picnic
• Read New Books
• Virtual Field Trips/Tours
— Mars
“I encourage all of us to take care of ourselves and families during this spring break. There are times when life calls all of us to focus on those things and persons that are most important to include family, friends, and neighbors,” Beasley said. “Now, is one of those times. Let’s not miss the opportunities to love, help, take care of, and support one another that this pandemic has provided. And please take care of yourselves while you also take care of others. Blessings of safety and good health to all.”
