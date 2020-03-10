JONESBORO — Clayton County Public Schools officials said the system plans to remain open.
The announcement came after a teacher in Fulton County Schools tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a statement, Clayton officials said they will “continue to closely monitor national, state, regional and local reports related to the virus.”
In Fulton, schools were closed Tuesday to allow for cleaning and sanitizing affected schools, noting the district is “implementing aspects of our pandemic plan for students, employees and families.”
Meanwhile, Clayton County officials said they are also monitoring the impact the FCS closure could have on CCPS employees who have children attending Fulton County Schools.
“If members of our staff have children who attend Fulton County Schools, who are not feeling well, they should remain at home with their children until they start feeling better,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasely. “We will remain in contact with the Clayton County Board of Health, the Georgia Department of Education and other organizations that can provide information on this subject.”
There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in Clayton County; however, Beasley encouraged the community be to “fully aware of recommended preventative practices as they relate to hand washing, elbow-bumping and physical contact.”
