JONESBORO — The Atlanta Regional Commission has provided the Clayton County Senior Services with federal pandemic relief funds.
Clayton senior services received $110,714 to provide home-delivered meals to clients at risk of food insecurity.
The ARC allocated a total of $1.9 million to several counties in the metro area from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
ARC officials said they have worked with partners during the coronavirus pandemic to “help meet the changing vital needs of older and disabled metro Atlanta residents."
“We are so appreciative of the unprecedented generosity and new flexibilities being shown by Congress during this difficult time,” said Becky Kurtz, managing director of ARC’s Aging and Independence Services. “In April, the collaboration between ARC and its partners resulted in 85% more people receiving home-delivered meals than during an average month the previous year — and this was before the new federal funding was available for ARC to distribute.”
ARC’s empowerline program provides trained phone and online counselors who continue to help older individuals and their caregivers to get their needs met at empowerline.org and 404-463-3333.
