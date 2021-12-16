ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge denied suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s request to be reinstated.
Hill was suspended in June by Gov. Brian Kemp following his indictment on federal charges of violating the civil rights of jail detainees.
Hill has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Attorneys for Hill filed in October requesting his reinstatement, claiming that an elected official be tried during the court term closest to the official’s indictment. Since Hill has not been tried, his attorneys claim his suspension has expired.
The court did not agree, stating Hill failed to establish entitlement to such relief.
Kemp suspended him pending the final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term, whichever comes first.
Hill was re-elected in 2020 and sworn in for another four-year term in January 2021.
