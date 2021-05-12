CLAYTON COUNTY — An attempted break-in and high speed chase led Clayton County Sheriff’s deputies arresting a man at a rapper’s estate in Fayetteville.
E-911 reportedly received a call from a 13-yer-old child reporting an armed man attempting to break in to her home in what's believed to be a domestic incident. When sheriff's deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle he fled leading them on a chase that that ended at Old National Highway and Ga. Highway 138. The suspect ran, gun in hand, to a nearby woodline leading to Rick Ross’ estate. The suspect was located by deputies on the property and taken into custody without injury.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies remained at the estate searching for the suspect's weapon Tuesday night.
The unidentified suspect remains in the Clayton County jail.
