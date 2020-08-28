JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the capture of Lorenzo Roberts, a man on Sheriff Victor Hill's Top Ten Most Wanted List.
Roberts was wanted on a felony murder charge stemming from a July 2018 armed robbery and murder in Stockbridge.
Roberts was arrested by the CCSO Elite Fugitive Squad at an Atlanta gas station on Aug. 26. He is charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Roberts’ alleged accomplice, Derick Sample, was arrested on July 24, 2020. He is charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
“Roberts is now with Sample facing the wall at Georgia’s toughest para-military jail which is now forever known at ‘The-Hill-ton,’” CCSO officials said.
