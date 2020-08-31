JONESBORO — The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who allegedly tried to run a telephone scam on Sheriff Victor Hill Friday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man called the sheriff on his county-issued phone and claimed to be an investigator with the federal government looking into the fraudulent use of the sheriff’s Social Security number.
The suspect reportedly asked Hill for his name, date of birth and the last four digits of his Social Security number. The sheriff decided to “play along,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, and gave the suspect false information.
The suspect, later identified as Anthony Clark Jr. of Henry County, informed the sheriff that there was an investigation linked to his information. Clark reportedly told the sheriff that his Social Security number had been used to rent a car in Texas that was involved in a murder and money laundering. Clark explained that the FBI and U.S. Marshals had taken out a warrant out for him, but that the warrant was “being held” so that it could be worked out.
When the man asked the sheriff for his credit card information, the conversation reportedly “went downhill,” according to the release.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect based on the phone number he was calling from, and officers with the sheriff’s Fugitive Squad went to Clark’s last known address in Henry County. Neighbors told the officers that Clark had moved the previous week.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Clark is wanted in South Carolina for failure to pay child support.
The sheriff called and left Clark a voice mail and text advising him that it would be wise to leave Georgia and get a legitimate job to support his kids instead of scamming innocent people out of their money. Clark called the sheriff back trying to explain what he did, but he declined to meet with Hill at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters.
Clark has now made No. 11 on the sheriff’s Top Ten Most Wanted. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Clark Jr. is asked to contact the Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4477.
