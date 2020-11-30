JONESBORO — A man suspected in the murder of an elderly Atlanta man was arrested in Clayton County on Thanksgiving day on drug charges.
According to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Leondre Deshawn Pittman had been on a crime watch list after he was identified as a suspect in “numerous car thefts and entering autos in Clayton County.”
On Thanksgiving day, the Sheriff’s Office COBRA Squad reportedly found Pittman in possession of “large amounts of oxycodone” and took him into custody.
Shortly afterwards the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Atlanta authorities who identified Pittman as a suspect in the murder of a 73-year-old man in front of a Goodwill store.
Pittman is the second suspect identified in the murder. Antonio Sanders, 17, of Jonesboro was arrested in November and charged with murder and hijacking a motor vehicle. He was already at the Fulton County Jail when he was charged with the murder. Sanders also faces charges of armed robbery, participating in street gang activity, theft by taking and 17 counts of entering an auto.
