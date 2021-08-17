JONESBORO — The Clayton County Solicitor General's Office has partnered with the Office of the Clerk of the State Court of Clayton County to introduce a new online traffic resolution program.

The online platform, powered by Matterhorn, is an alternative means to resolve a traffic citation without coming to a live courtroom for select traffic offenses. Through the platform accused parties will be able to communicate directly with a state prosecutor from the solicitor’s office to discuss options for closing their case to include dismissal and/or negotiated plea.

Additionally, this online platform will provide the accused party the ability to upload photos, receipts, or other items they would like the prosecutor to consider during negotiations.

To celebrate the addition of this new technology, for a limited time, the Clayton County Office of the Solicitor General will be recommending dismissals of maintenance citations (to include defective equipment, headlight, brake light or tag light violations), and certain tag violations provided that the defective maintenance issue has been repaired and/or that the tag is in proper status now.

“For all the terrible things that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, it has also forced courts to be more innovative in court processes and uses of technology in the courtroom,” Solicitor General Charles Brooks said. “This online platform for traffic ticket resolution catches the courts up to today’s technologies and we at the solicitor’s office will continue to explore ways to use technology to better the courtroom experience of our citizens.”

If you have an unresolved traffic citation that you would like to close, visit the website of the Clerk of State Court of Clayton County for additional information to see if your citation is eligible at www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/court-services/clerk-of-state-court.