JONESBORO — The Clayton County Solicitor General’s Office announced its membership Monday with the Georgia Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking Task Force.
The task force is the state’s first law enforcement-based task force created to generate a unified strategy to combat human trafficking and exploitation in Georgia. It is comprised of local law enforcement agencies, representatives from state, local, federal government, victim service providers and non-governmental organizations who work with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to rescue human trafficking victims, educate the public and investigate human traffickers.
“This new appointment to the statewide task force against human trafficking is a huge step forward for Clayton County to stomp out modern day slavery,” said Clayton County Solicitor-General Charles Brooks. “With the vast number of interstates that run throughout our county the efforts of this taskforce are to let traffickers know that they are not welcome here in Georgia and especially here in Clayton County.”
Chief Assistant Solicitor-General Audrey Lewis was appointed to serve as the county’s representative. There are five subcommittees associated with the task force; Lewis will serve as the chairperson of the Prosecution and Law Enforcement Subcommittee, which focuses on law enforcement and prosecutor response to these offenses.
“I am honored to serve the state of Georgia in this capacity,” Lewis said. “Georgia is a major hub for sex and labor trafficking. I am excited about working with other agencies across the State to assist victims and target traffickers who pose a threat to the public’s safety.”
For more information about the task force, contact Nekia Washington at nekia.washington@claytoncountyga.gov.
