MORROW — Clayton State University has secured American Rescue Plan funds to help nearly 6,000 students resolve current account balances allowing them to remain enrolled for the fall semester.

“The pandemic was financially difficult for many of our students,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, president of Clayton State. “It is our mission to help them reach their educational goals. Unfortunately, sometimes all that is hindering them from continuing their journey is a few hundred dollars. The emergency grant funds that we were able to obtain will help keep many of our students on the path to reaching their potential.”

A total of the $6.1 million of the funds allocated to Clayton State has been set aside to assist with the cost of attendance for matriculated students with the most financial need during fall 2021. A total of $4 million is allotted for spring semester and over $607,000 in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds were distributed to waive the balances of 693 students with outstanding balances from March 2020 forward.

“There is no doubt that our students have been impacted throughout this year and will continue to be due to the pandemic. The use of the funds associated with the American Rescue Plan helps provide a significant relief in what is often one of the most challenging obstacles which is paying their tuition, said Dr. Stephen Schultheis, vice president of Enrollment Management and Student Success. In addition to financial assistance, we have plans to help students academically and socially, as well as providing mental health support. We are here for our students.”

For those with a prior account balance, the waived balance funds were credited to their accounts without any required action. Eligible students have received communications from the university outlining their eligibility and amount available.