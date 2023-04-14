Clayton State completes Give4Dreams campaign

MORROW — The Clayton State University Department of Athletics turned out another successful Give4Dreams campaign showing.
The fundraiser began on March 29 at 8 a.m. and lasted 1,969 minutes ending at 4:49 p.m. on March 30.
The Department raised about $4,000 from 302 donors. The 302 donors exceed the department’s goal by 151%. In total, the University raised $138,187 from 642 donors. The Department of Athletics topped all departments in terms of donors (302) and donor goal (151%).
“I was pleased with the number of donors who supported our efforts, especially our student-athletes” said Interim Director of Athletics Mike Mead. “However, we were conservative in expectations this year, compared to 2022 since we were short-handed in being able to follow-up with our major supporters for this campaign.”
Begun in 2016, Give4Dreams is Clayton State’s Day of Giving and has become somewhat of a tradition for the Department of Athletics to be among the most successful or innovative during that time.
The funds raised by the Department of Athletics are intended to continue to help build and maintain championship level programs through scholarships, facility improvements, advanced equipment and by providing the best possible student-athlete experience.
