MORROW — Clayton State University’s Student American Dental Hygienists Association is offering free dental service to children ages 6-18 on Saturday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. At Edgewater Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd. room 103.
Services offered will be cleaning, X-rays, fluoride treatments and sealants.
Parents can register their children by calling 678-466-4920 for an appointment. Voicemail appointment requests are accepted by leaving the parent’s name, children’s name, children’s ages, and phone number.
Individuals requiring disability-related accommodations for participation in any Clayton State University sponsored event or program may contact the Disability Resource Center at (678) 466-5445 or DisabilityResourceCenter@clayton.edu. Dental appointment times are limited and are provided on a first come, first-serve basis.
