Clayton State film receiving praise from both critics, audiences

The Clayton State-produced collaborative opera film "The Prairie Dog That Met the President" recently won "Best Musical Feature" at the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

MORROW — The Clayton State-produced collaborative opera film "The Prairie Dog That Met the President" recently won "Best Musical Feature" at the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival.

The film has now been screened at four film festivals and also won an award for merit from the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.