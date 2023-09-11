Clayton State film receiving praise from both critics, audiences

MORROW — The Clayton State-produced collaborative opera film "The Prairie Dog That Met the President" recently won "Best Musical Feature" at the San Diego International Kids' Film Festival.
The film has now been screened at four film festivals and also won an award for merit from the Nature Without Borders International Film Festival.
The film was described as "a fun film and great way to introduce opera to young audiences,” in one five-star review at the KIDS FIRST! Film festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
“The project involved music, film, and theatre faculty and students,” said Jonathan Harris, the interim chair for the Dept. of Film, Communication, and Performing Arts. "(It) is the ultimate example of producing innovative and collaborative art during the pandemic."
Director of Opera and Vocal Studies Kurt-Alexander Zeller directed the musical performances, Associate Professor of Theatre Design Derrick Vanmeter in Theatre designed the animal costumes in the film, and faculty member Shawn Bulloch and his students were responsible for the cinematography.
Harris and his Visual Effects and Advanced Editing workshop students also edited and did the visual effects work for the project.
As for the film’s plot, Harris described it as an “interactive and engaging opera for young audiences” and is a “fantasy based on some true events of the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804-1806.”
“A shy prairie dog and a gregarious magpie journey with members of the expedition from the Great Plains back to Washington D.C. via Louisiana and the Florida Keys,” Harris said. “Along the way, both learn to appreciate the diversity of life they encounter and the value of friendship.”
Zeller said the film’s creation resulted from the challenges created during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
He also said that opera production had also been previously cancelled, but the film provided a great opportunity for his students to “showcase their work” despite the obstacles they faced.
“The project provided film students with the opportunity to work with professional equipment and practice their skills on location,” Zeller said. “Additionally, the experience of performing for the camera challenged opera students to adapt to the demands of close-ups and realistic interaction. The joint effort truly became a win-win situation for everyone involved, and I realized the significance of interdisciplinary projects in meeting the educational goals of all of our students.”
A scene from the film is on the Department of Film, Communication, and Performing Art's YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdrJncOE2wo.
Recommended for you
Welcome to this beautifully maintained home on Bessemer Drive! Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in Hamilton Fields, it is inside the highly desirable Seckinger High School district. This is an active community with a pool, tennis courts, playground, and a baseball field – all in a prime lo… Click for more.ON THE MARKET: This 'made for entertaining' home is available now for $575 in Buford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.