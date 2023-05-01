Clayton State men's golf headed to NCAA Division II Regional

The Clayton State men's golf team will play in the 2023 NCAA Division II Regional May 11 to 13 in Florida.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

MORROW — The No. 12-ranked Clayton State University men’s golf team was selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship.

The Regional is scheduled May 11 to 13 at the Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fla., hosted by Nova Southeastern University.  Overall, the NCAA selected 80 schools and 32 individuals.   

