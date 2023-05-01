Clayton State men's golf headed to NCAA Division II Regional

MORROW — The No. 12-ranked Clayton State University men’s golf team was selected to participate in regional competition of the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship.
The Regional is scheduled May 11 to 13 at the Grande Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fla., hosted by Nova Southeastern University. Overall, the NCAA selected 80 schools and 32 individuals.
This is the first time since the 2018-19 season that Hank Kim’s squad received a bid to the Regionals.
The Lakers are seeking their first bid to the National Championship since the 2007-08 season.
Overall, this is the ninth regional appearance for the Lakers in school history.
The Lakers join North Georgia, Georgia Southwestern, Lander, and USC Aiken as the only other Peach Belt Conference (PBC) schools in the Regional.
The Lakers are led by their first-team All-PBC selection Felipe Gomez.
Gomez, who finished tied for 17th at the PBC Championship, leads the Lakers with an average score of 72.3 in nine tournaments played.
Gomez also leads the team with 12 rounds of par or better golf and is tied for second with three rounds in the 60s.
Following Gomez is Sam Hershoff. Hershoff has been a dark horse for the Lakers this spring turning in four top-15 finishes in five tournaments.
The Laker senior led the Lakers in the PBC Championship with a tied for ninth-place finish.
Nico Cabello follows close behind averaging a score of 73.4 and leads the team with four rounds in the 60s. Second-Team All-PBC selection Daniel Medellin and senior Augusto Oliva rounds out the Laker lineup in the Regional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.