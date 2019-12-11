JONESBORO — Clayton County residents are invited to attend the State of the Schools address next month.
On Jan. 28, Superintendent Morcease Beasley will provide all supporters and partners in education with “important information about the state of affairs for Clayton County Public Schools.”
Additionally, Beasley will “highlight the many accomplishments made during the school year and plans for the future.”
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 2530 Mt. Zion Pkwy. in Jonesboro.