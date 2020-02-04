MORROW — For the last 30 years, Clayton State University has offered tax preparation assistance for eligible taxpayers to ease the process of filing taxes.
The university’s College of Business continues its mission of supporting the community this year by serving as a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site, a program through the Internal Revenue Service that offers free tax assistance to eligible individuals.
“The VITA program at Clayton State is celebrating its 30th anniversary. VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, where CSU students prepare taxes for low- and middle-income taxpayers,” said Dr. Andrew Sbaraglia, assistant professor of accounting and head of the VITA program. “The program helps the community by providing free income tax preparation services to individuals that would otherwise need to pay to have their taxes prepared. Last year the program prepared tax returns for over 250 individuals from the Southern Metro Atlanta region.”
Accounting students at the university also gain valuable hands-on learning experience with providing a cost-effective way for individuals to electronically file their tax returns, university officials said.
Taxpayers must earn an income of $55,000 or less to be eligible to participate in the program. Individuals can receive assistance with forms 1040EZ, 1040A, and simple 1040s.
Taxpayers can visit the College of Business to have their taxes prepared on Saturdays from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. during February and March. The program is offered on a first come, first serve basis.
2020 dates for VITA are:
Feb. 8
Feb. 15
Feb. 22
Feb. 29
March 21
More information about VITA can be found at the university’s website. For questions, call 678-466-4527.
