Preparing a tax return is not most people's idea of a good time. As a result, we tend to procrastinate and wait until the last minute to file our returns. However, there are good reasons to start preparing your tax return as soon as you have all the necessary documents:

1. Reduce the Chance of Tax Identity Theft and Fraud – By filing as early as possible, you can reduce the chances of a thief filing a fraudulent return in your name. Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Analyst for Bankrate.com, calls tax ID fraud "a massive headache for people" and refers to the practice as "…one that people too often don't find out about until after the fact. They go to file their tax return and it gets rejected because a return's already been filed under their Social Security number."

Confirms Betterment Head of Tax Eric Bronnenkant, "The sooner that you file, the less...