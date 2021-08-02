MORROW — Clayton State University and Southern Crescent Technical College officials signed an agreement Thursday, July 29, that will allow paralegal students to transfer their credits to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Starting the in fall SCTC students who successfully complete their Associate of Applied Science in Paralegal Studies will be eligible to be admitted to Clayton State University and transfer considerable credits to earn a bachelor of science in legal studies.

“The agreement is an invaluable resource for transfer students who desire to get a baccalaureate degree. It contains the list of courses accepted for transfer between two colleges. It documents a clear path from one program to another and makes it easier for SCTC students to transfer to Clayton State and know that their credit will be accepted. I appreciate the great work of Professor Antoinette France-Harris and her colleagues in developing this important agreement,” said Dr. Nasser Momayezi, dean of the College of Arts & Sciences.

For more information about the Bachelor of Legal Studies program, visit www.clayton.edu.