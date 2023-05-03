Clayton State spring commencement scheduled May 5-6

Clayton State University’s spring commencement is scheduled Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. and noon at the Athletics Center.
Guest speakers include Gayle Cabrera, Georgia District 115 Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward (D-McDonough), and Christopher Williams Sr.
Cabrera is the director of Small Business Direct and senior vice president for Truist Bank. She began her career in 2007 with Truist in its Leadership Development Program and gained experience in commercial lending in different roles throughout her career, including leading business banking for the State of Georgia.
Lewis-Ward was the first African-American elected to represent Georgia’s 109th District and was later elected to the 115 District. She currently serves as the Northwest Regional task force director for the Georgia Chapter of the National Organization of Women, which focuses on issues to protect the rights of women and girls.
Williams works as an area manager in the Metro South region of the Region External Affairs Department with Georgia Power Company. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Henry and Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, where he is 2023 Chairman of the Board.
Two Clayton State seniors, Yulianny Medina and Princess Carter, will also speak to their fellow graduating classmates.
Those without tickets who wish to watch the ceremony can view it in person from Rooms 265, 267 and 272 in the James M. Baker University Center and the Student Activities Center Ballroom. The event will also be streamed online at www.clayton.edu/commencement.
These are just some of the dogs looking for their 'fur-ever' homes. Each animal in this gallery is listed by their name and intake number. If you are interested in a specific animal, send an email to rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov and include the intake number. Click for more.Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of May 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.