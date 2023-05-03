Clayton State spring commencement scheduled May 5-6

Georgia Power’s Christopher Williams Sr., Georgia District 1115 Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward (D-McDonough), and Truist Bank’s Gayle Cabrera are scheduled to speak at Clayton State University’s spring commencement.

Clayton State University’s spring commencement is scheduled Friday, May 5 at 3 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. and noon at the Athletics Center.

Guest speakers include Gayle Cabrera, Georgia District 115 Rep. Regina Lewis-Ward (D-McDonough), and Christopher Williams Sr.

