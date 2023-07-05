MORROW — This spring, 21 Clayton State University students studied abroad in programs offered by the university.
In Paris, France, six CSU students spent their time teaching while in Costa Rica, 15 CSU students journeyed through the country’s tropical climate studying its ecology and environment.
Sasha Cokuslu, the university’s study abroad manager and international programs advisor, said that since 2011, Clayton State students have visited 25 countries in previously offered summer abroad programs.
She also said 643 CSU students at Clayton State who have opted to study abroad at some point in their academic careers — and all 643 have gone on to graduate.
“I think it (showcases) what you’ve been learning in the classroom so far and applying that to the real world on a global scale,” Cokuslu said. “It’s giving students that opportunity to see that a lot of our issues aren’t just local — they’re global.”
Melvin said that while this was not the first trip Clayton State has taken to Costa Rica, this summer’s trip was the first time the experience was offered as an interdisciplinary program between the university’s biology and chemistry departments.
Studying water quality is something that chemistry major Ghadeer Al Chbenawi is used to in Clayton County. But getting the opportunity to do it overseas in a foreign country’s ecosystem while further studying both other subjects and the country itself was something she deemed priceless.
“Going out and experiencing what it’s like to live and see other countries made me appreciative of what we have,” Al Chbenawi said. “For example, I know their water is free and 99% spring water — but at the same time, none of it is clean water. We went to the Monteverde Institute. Some speakers came out and spoke about their water quality issues and how companies and farmers try to take the water and leave the (surrounding) community with little to not much of the water they need. It made me realize it’s a good thing we’re implementing our laws here. It was eye-opening.”
In Paris, Dr. Erica Dotson said that, to her, some of the highlights of the trip included watching many students become non-native speakers for the first time, and even becoming outsiders to better develop empathy for their neighbors and future students who may be non-native speakers.
She also said that both in and out of the classroom, they just liked to have fun.
“We traveled for just under two weeks to study language, immigration, religion, culture, and (to) make comparisons between the French educational system and the U.S. educational system,” Dotson said. “The students also had the opportunity to do some service learning in French schools where they went in and created lessons (in English) based on requests from French students.”
Dotson said that while on the trip, many students had to learn to step outside of their comfort zone and grow as professionals, noting that this helped develop their flexibility while facing challenges in the unknown.
Upon reflection of the trip, Dotson said watching her students transform from “tourists to travelers” over their 12 days in France was beyond special.
“I was very proud and wished my colleagues from the School of Education could have also been there to see just how strong, (thoughtful and smart) our teacher candidates are,” Dotson said. “They were able to collaborate and focused on cultural responsiveness in their lessons — hallmarks of our school and conceptual framework. Being able to watch students do that while abroad was really gratifying.”
Education major Antoinette Neil had never been to Paris before.
She was slated to go last year during the 2022 program, but it was eventually cancelled due to travel complications amidst the pandemic.
There were nerves mixed in with everyone’s enthusiasm, she said, for both sets of students — those teaching English and those learning it.
However, Neil said that didn’t stop anyone from taking full advantage of the opportunities in front of them.
“Just like we were nervous, they were nervous too because they didn’t know our language,” Neil said. “My favorite (educational) experience was the elementary school because I do want to teach elementary one day. The most interesting thing was the fact that they didn’t have any internet in the entire building. We went in, you planned a PowerPoint, but we had to use our hotspots — that was different. A lot of it was paper, pencil, chalkboards — very old school.”
Neil also said that the kids she worked with were incredibly optimistic and that the experience “opened her mind” regarding how she wants to teach.
