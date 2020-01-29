MORROW — Nearly 100 students, faculty and staff attended Clayton State University’s annual Day at the Capitol on Jan. 14.
Students got see to first-hand how government operates, meet local representatives and engage in political discussions.
The event was capped off with a reading of a resolution in both the House and Senate chambers acknowledging Clayton State’s impact as a higher education institution in Georgia for the last 50 years.
University President Dr. Tim Hynes spoke about the close relationships lawmakers and their constituents can foster to benefit their communities.
“You are far more likely to know a member of the Statehouse or a member of the Senate in Georgia than you would know a member of the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives,” he said.
Students heard from several lawmakers that represent Clayton and Henry counties, including Reps. Derrick Jackson and Mike Glanton, as well as Sens. Gail Davenport and Valencia Seay.
Policymakers challenged students to make a commitment to being active citizens by getting to know their local leaders and participating in the political process.
“Stay engaged in politics. You can’t run away from government, just participate in it,” Jackson said. “If you do not participate in any spectrum of your government, you have surrendered your rights and failed the next generation.”
