ATLANTA - A top administrator at Fort Valley State University has been tapped to lead Clayton State University.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents named T. Ramon Stuart Thursday sole finalist for the Clayton State post. Stuart has been serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Fort Valley State since 2016.
“Dr. Stuart is a veteran leader in higher education who has done an outstanding job over his career of keeping a focus on how to help more students stay on track and succeed in attaining their college degree,” university system Chancellor Steve Wrigley said.
“His experience makes him at excellent candidate to lead Clayton State as it continues to increase student success, grow its campus community and expand its academic reach across metro Atlanta and Georgia.”
Stuart has served in his current position since 2016. An experienced higher education administrator, Stuart is responsible for the Academic Affairs division at FVSU including the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Education, College of Agriculture, Family Sciences and Technology. He also has leadership responsibility for Student Success, Retention Services, the Hunt Memorial Library, Office of Institutional Research, Planning and Effectiveness and the Quality Enhancement Plan, among other departments. Thanks to his significant role in enrollment and retention efforts, FVSU has elevated its student retention rate to the mid-70th percentile and increased the graduation rate by 15%.
“Dr. Stuart is a proven leader who can help Clayton State University and its students, faculty, staff and alumni succeed,” said Regent Cade Joiner, who chaired the committee that helped with the search.
Before coming to Fort Valley State, Stuart served on the faculty at West Virginia State University, like Fort Valley State, a land-grant HBCU. His accomplishments there included developing an engineering degree program and increasing the number of high-school students earning dual credit by taking courses at the university.
Subject to final approval by the Board of Regents, Stuart will succeed retiring Clayton State President Tim Hynes.
“It is an honor to be considered for the presidency of Clayton State University, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help it fulfill its potential and achieve even greater success,” Stuart said. “Tremendous work has already gone into making sure the university’s academic programs and support systems are strong and give students, faculty, staff and alumni what they need to thrive. There are extraordinary things ahead for Clayton State, and I appreciate having a chance to be a part of that momentum.”
