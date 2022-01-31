MORROW — James Pete, executive director of digital business in Georgia Tech’s Office of Information Technology, has agreed to serve as interim vice president of Information Technology and Services and chief information officer at Clayton State University.
Pete succeeds retiring Bill Gruszka, the vice president of ITS and CIO for seven years.
He will serve as a member of the president’s cabinet while the university launches a search for a permanent CIO.
“Clayton State University is pleased to welcome Mr. Pete to our institution, where he will bring almost three decades of experience in higher education technology services, visioning, and planning,” said Dr. T. Ramon Stuart, CSU president. “His leadership is timely to build upon our current infrastructure while enhancing customer service and digital innovation for our faculty, staff, and students.”
Pete will serve in the interim role for six months or until the permanent position is filled.
“Assisting Clayton State University in this capacity serves as a testament to our great partnership with sister institutions throughout the University System of Georgia,” said Daren Hubbard, vice president for Information Technology and CIO at Georgia Tech. “We are extremely fortunate that Jim was able to answer the call.”
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the interim vice president of Information Technology and Services at Clayton State University,” Pete said. “I look forward to partnering with President Stuart, the Information Technology and Services team, and Clayton State faculty, staff, and students to position the university for continued success.”
