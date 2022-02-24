MORROW — Clayton State University has been honored with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. Its Tree Campus Higher Education program began in 2008 to encourage colleges and universities to plant trees on their campuses.
Trees on campus and in urban spaces can lower energy costs by providing shade cover, cleaner air and water, and green spaces for students and faculty. In addition, trees improve students' mental and cognitive health, provide an appealing aesthetic for campuses, and create shaded areas for studying and gathering.
"Trees not only play a vital role in the environment but also in our daily lives,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Having trees on college and university campuses is a great way to show a commitment to students and faculty’s overall wellbeing.”
The Tree Campus Higher Education program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and engaging staff and students in conservation goals. Clayton State University achieved the distinction by meeting Tree Campus Higher Education’s five standards, including maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, and student service-learning project. Currently, there are 393 campuses across the United States with this recognition.
Each year, Michael Perkins, Clayton State University landscape management assistant director, leads a 12-member Campus Tree Advisory Committee made up of students, faculty, facilities management staff, and community members to create a green spaces service-learning project at CSU. This year the university’s athletic teams partnered to plant designated areas of white flowering dogwood.
"We are proud to have received this recognition for the ninth consecutive year, and we plan to continue contributing to the wellness of our campus and community,” said Perkins.
Clayton State University’s culminating Arbor Day Celebration will take place on April 19 featuring keynote speaker, Sergio J. Sosa, M.S.C., Georgia Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent.
