MORROW — Clayton State University waiving GRE and GMAT admissions exams for students applying to the summer and fall 2020 graduate programs.
School officials said the university’s School of Graduate Studies made the decision to accommodate applicants affected by nationwide stay-at-home orders due to the spread of COVID-19.
“Even as we navigate these unusual circumstances, the School of Graduate Studies is committed to helping our prospective graduate students continue their educational journeys,” said Dr. J. Celeste Walley-Jean, dean of the School of Graduate Studies.
Walley-Jean says waiving the graduate admissions exams benefits applicants who may not be able to do in-home testing announced by Educational Testing Services (ETS), which administers graduate admissions exams including the GRE and GMAT.
All applicants should contact Graduate Enrollment Services at graduate@clayton.edu for other program admissions criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.