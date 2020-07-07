JONESBORO — No matter which way the virus goes, the start of the new school year on Aug. 3 is going to look different.
Clayton County students are currently slated to begin the year rotating between face-to-face instruction and learning virtually. The plan is to divide students groups A and B. Group A students will attend classes in their school buildings on Monday and Wednesday. Those in Group B will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday. All students will participate in virtual learning days on Fridays.
However, during Superintendent Morcease Beasley YouTube Live address on Tuesday, he cautioned the plan could change.
“Right now, it appears we’re leaning towards a full virtual start to the school year,” he said.
Beasley said this is due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We’ve got to make decisions in the best interest of our students and families,” he said.
The Board of Education is set to make a final decision on July 28.
As for computers, the BOE approved the district’s accelerate plan to purchase of laptop computers for students. Due to the high demand of laptops from schools across the country, Beasley said not all laptops will be delivered in time for the start of the academic year. He said families who do not have available resources will take priority for laptops.
Beasley will address the community again via YouTube Live on July 28 at 1 p.m.
The live addresses can be watched at www.youtube.com/ccpsnews.
